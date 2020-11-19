Advertisement
Teen facing charges after Pride crosswalk 'deliberately' damaged in Prescott: OPP
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:11PM EST
PRESCOTT -- A 16-year-old Brockville boy is charged with mischief after Ontario Provincial Police say the Pride crosswalk in Prescott was damaged.
Police say on Nov. 5, witnesses reported a vehicle "deliberately doing a burnout across the crosswalk, destroying some of the colour."
The Pride crosswalk is located on King Street in Prescott.
Police say the teen is charged with mischief – destroys or damage property contrary to section 430 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code.
The teen will appear in the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.