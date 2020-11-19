PRESCOTT -- A 16-year-old Brockville boy is charged with mischief after Ontario Provincial Police say the Pride crosswalk in Prescott was damaged.

Police say on Nov. 5, witnesses reported a vehicle "deliberately doing a burnout across the crosswalk, destroying some of the colour."

The Pride crosswalk is located on King Street in Prescott.

Police say the teen is charged with mischief – destroys or damage property contrary to section 430 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

The teen will appear in the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.