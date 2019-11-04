The city’s emergency attempt to fix its failing transit system started Monday morning, with the return of some buses that had been retired.

After chronic delays on the Confederation Line, Mayor Jim Watson declared himself ‘furious’ on Friday over the LRT system’s performance.The solution: the city is bringing back 40 buses to help out on problem routes, and dipping into its transit reserve account to the tune of $3.5 million.

The buses deployed to routes that have faced problems, including route 39 in the east, 257 in the west and 75 in the south.

At Tunney's Pasture Station Monday riders did not report any major issues. One rider coming from Kanata using the 268 said his ride was fine and the station seemed less crowded.

Other riders reported decent commutes but said they have faced challenges in the past.

"It's been interesting - I just find things are not organized" said trasit user Amina Ally.

"The 38 never shows up on time and the other one is iffy so that's a pain," said Mario Lapointe, speaking about the commute from Orleans.

Online riders were raising concerns. Some users reported long delays waiting for their bus.

@JimWatsonOttawa @OC_Transpo stood here for 25mins at strandherd for the 75, for it to appear and let only half the people on board.. come on, some people have class. — Twizzlepunk (@Twizzlepunk) November 4, 2019

Hey @OttTransitRider @OC_Transpo @CouncillorGlen another 262 no-show leaving passengers stranded at Carp PnR like @onemissamy NOT COOL. Also the man beside me is clearly frozen from having waited 30 MINUTES. �� #Ready4Fail #HellRT — Joelle (@Lavender_Salts) November 4, 2019



honestly I just want my 94 Riverview and 75 Cambrian back, I miss just taking 1 bus from stl. But now I have to take two buses and a train. The last bus I take, brings me to school and it always takes like 40 minutes to show up. #octranspo — ����❣️❣️������ (@nastyyyjuicyxo) November 4, 2019

The 40 buses are expected to return in a staggered roll-out; not all 40 will return to the road at once.

The city will add another 19 buses to the fleet in January.

Coun. Allan Hubley, the city’s transit commissioner, told CTV News this weekend that plans to fix LRT had been in the works since the week of Oct. 6, when the city took most of its downtown commuter buses off the roads and problems began to arise.

OC Transpo is also preparing for cooler weather on the LRT platforms. Mats will be installed at LRT stations this week to prevent riders from slipping and falling.

Coun. Shawn Menard has also called for measures to make the stairs at LRT stations less slippery.

The mayor also said there would be more money for transit in OC Transpo’s 2020 budget. It is scheduled to be tabled on Wednesday.