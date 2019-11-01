Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday afternoon the city is bringing back an additional 40 buses to help try and fix chronic problems with the city’s new LRT system.

ʺOver the last few weeks, we have been as frustrated as our transit users with the poor performance of LRT and the unreliability of our bus system”, Watson said in a statement.

Starting next week the buses will be deployed on routes 39 in the east, 257 in the west and 75 in the south. Watson says these routes and others have faced chronic issues since October 6, and the full launch of the train system.

The city will also deduct $2.8 million from its Rideau Transit Group’s October payment. Watson says the city will continue to do that until the problems are fixed.

“Similar deductions will be made until the performance of the system improves and stabilizes”, Watson wrote.

An additional 19 buses will be added to the fleet on January 1st, Watson wrote.

"We want to once again apologize to our transit customers as we work through the growing pains of launching the Confederation Line."

More later...