Careless driving charge laid against Ottawa bus driver after Hwy. 417 crash

Ontario Provincial Police say an OC Transpo bus driver was charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Sunday near Metcalfe Street. CTV Ottawa cameras show a bus, a pickup truck and a van were involved in the crash.

OPP spokesperson Michael Fathi says there were minor injuries reported but no one was taken to hospital.

A careless driving charge carries a $490 fine and six demerit points upon conviction.

Traffic on Highway 417 remains down to one lane.

"Please proceed with caution as emergency crews are on scene," police say.

An investigation is ongoing.