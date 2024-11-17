Single-vehicle crash in Lowertown seriously injures 5, police looking for video footage

A single-vehicle collision that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning has left five people with "very serious” injuries, according to paramedics.

Ottawa Paramedic Service says four adults were transported to a trauma centre, and one young adult, under the age of 18, was transported to CHEO.

The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to the scene of a serious collision near the intersection of Dalhousie Street and Boteler Street at approximately 2:50 a.m.

The city's police service's Fatal Collision Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses and asking people who might have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 2345, or to leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.