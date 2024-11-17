OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Single-vehicle crash in Lowertown seriously injures 5, police looking for video footage

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A single-vehicle collision that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning has left five people with "very serious” injuries, according to paramedics.

    Ottawa Paramedic Service says four adults were transported to a trauma centre, and one young adult, under the age of 18, was transported to CHEO.

    The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to the scene of a serious collision near the intersection of Dalhousie Street and Boteler Street at approximately 2:50 a.m.

    The city's police service's Fatal Collision Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses and asking people who might have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 2345, or to leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    How a viral, duct-taped banana came to be worth US$1 million

    The yellow banana fixed to the white wall with silver duct tape is a work entitled 'Comedian,' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It first debuted in 2019 as an edition of three fruits at the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, where it became a much-discussed sensation.

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News