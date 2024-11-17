Yangtze Restaurant closes after more than 40 years in business

Ottawa’s famous Yangtze Restaurant will serve its final meals on Sunday after more than 40 years in business.

The restaurant at Somerset Street West and Cambridge Street in the heart of Ottawa’s Chinatown has been a staple for dim sum and Cantonese cuisine in the capital.

“Last day of service will be Sunday, November 17th. Thank you to those who have come in, called and emailed over the last few months (and years),” the restaurant said on its website.

“We appreciate each and every one of you. You’ll all be missed.”

The family-owned business and property had been in business since 1982 and quickly became a gathering place for the community.

The restaurant’s massive 9,600 square foot building was put up for sale in March for $3.28 million and sold earlier this year.

The future of the building remains unclear.