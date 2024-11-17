OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Yangtze Restaurant closes after more than 40 years in business

    The property for Yangtze Restaurant on Somerset Street. (Google Street View) The property for Yangtze Restaurant on Somerset Street. (Google Street View)
    Share

    Ottawa’s famous Yangtze Restaurant will serve its final meals on Sunday after more than 40 years in business.

    The restaurant at Somerset Street West and Cambridge Street in the heart of Ottawa’s Chinatown has been a staple for dim sum and Cantonese cuisine in the capital.

    “Last day of service will be Sunday, November 17th. Thank you to those who have come in, called and emailed over the last few months (and years),” the restaurant said on its website.

    “We appreciate each and every one of you. You’ll all be missed.”

    The family-owned business and property had been in business since 1982 and quickly became a gathering place for the community.

    The restaurant’s massive 9,600 square foot building was put up for sale in March for $3.28 million and sold earlier this year.

    The future of the building remains unclear.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Doctors say RFK Jr.'s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News