Hundreds rally in support of sprung structures for asylum seekers in Ottawa

A pair of rallies both in support of and against a proposal to build tent-like structures for asylum seekers took place just down the street from one another on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds stood in Ben Franklin Plaza in support of the newcomer reception centres. The first such structure is planned to be built at 1645 Woodroffe Ave., near the Nepean Sportsplex.

The rally was organized by Refugee613 and accompanied by city councillors and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe wrote on social media that Ottawa has always been a "welcoming city" for newcomers.

"Let’s all work together to find the right solutions for newcomers and spread hope and kindness," he wrote.

Louisa Taylor, director of Refugee613, says city shelters can't meet the needs of the migrant population in Ottawa and sprung structures are the best option.

"We have hundreds of people living in cots, sleeping on cots and mats in arenas and community centers." Taylor said.

"Some of the issues around the site selection, they're kind of drowning out the fact that a solution has to be found."

The City of Ottawa shows off examples of sprung structures. (City of Ottawa memo)

Taylor adds that the structures are not meant to be permanent homes, but rather, a place for people to get on their feet while they begin a new life.

"The idea is that when someone arrives from another country and they're going to claim asylum here, they will be sent there and they will be helped to get their feet on the ground," she said.

"Get their work permits, get all their legal documents filed, get connected to services and begin their life in Canada."

Taylor added the reception centres will not be tent like in any way.

"They will have heating, plumbing, electricity, interior walls. They will offer, place to sleep, private or semi-private, three meals a day and wraparound services on site," Taylor added.

Down the street, a rally was held in opposition of the structures.

"The city has sprung something on us. They've sprung a structure in the back of Confederation Heights," said Christine Ricottone, who attended the protest. "It affects many people in the community and most of all, the Sportsplex."

Many of those in attendance, including Graham Hughes who lives in the Greenbelt community behind the Sportsplex, say the location and criteria selection process has many of them disgruntled.

"We've never been consulted, and we've got issues that are not being adequately addressed," he said. "I don't think anyone is against sheltering asylum seekers. There's a need for it, especially a short-term need."

Residents are urging the city to consider an alternative location. They are raising concerns that a facility at the proposed Nepean location would disrupt youth sports activities.

The city says there are 600 asylum seekers currently using Ottawa's shelter spaces. The proposal intends hold on-site services like translation and asylum claim assistance for those who come through it's doors.