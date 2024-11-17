Canada's National Ballet School holds auditions for young dancers in Ottawa

It's a chance to take centre stage.

Canada's National Ballet School held auditions in Ottawa on Sunday for young dancers that are looking to start a career in the arts.

"We're really the only school in North America that has dance and academics and residence all on site for training to be a professional dancer," said Deborah Hess, a talent scout for Canada's National Ballet School.

Thirteen-year-old Grayce Herrington has already spent a decade working on her craft and is one of those auditioning for the school.

"It means a lot. I get to pursue my passion and show my art," said Herrington.

For the dancers taking part in the audition, each step is marked and judged by professionals.

"We are looking for a joy of movement," said Iain Rowe, a talent scout with the school.

"When you see a young dancer who truly loves to dance, who loves to move through space and respond to music, that's really what we're looking for more than anything else."

The auditions are held across the country for dancers in Grades 6 to 12.

"It's so amazing that you'll see somebody, and they'll look a little timid and then as soon as the music starts, their eyes light up and a smile comes across their face and you see that they're just so passionate about moving," said Hess.

It's a tough competition, with about 2,000 auditioning across Canada and only 60 being accepted into the program. For those on the ballet dance floor, it’s a chance to shine.

"He's had a passion for movement and for performance," said Leia Antunes, whose son is auditioning.

"He has a twinkle in his eye and a hop in his step and is willing to try anything."

The audition is only the beginning of what could come.

"The National Ballet of Canada uses National Ballet School students for some of their productions, such as The Nutcracker," said Hess.

"We have dancers from our school dancing all over the world and I think at this point, it's 80 companies worldwide and many have gone on to become directors."

Scouts will let the prospective students know if they made the cut in about two weeks.

For those looking to earn their spot, now comes the hardest part – waiting.