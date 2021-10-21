OTTAWA -- Shopify has hired a private search firm to assist with the Ottawa police investigation into the disappearance of an executive, last seen one week ago in Ottawa.

Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.

The family of O'Grady tells CTV News Ottawa Shopify is providing funding for a search and rescue expert from Alberta to come to Ottawa to assist in the search.

"Shopify has recently engaged a private search firm to supplement the continued investigation by the Ottawa Police. Their efforts are underway," said Shopify in a statement provided by O'Grady's family.

Ottawa police spent last weekend searching a wooded area in the east end, while volunteers assisted with canvassing across the city. O'Grady's family said on Monday that Brett's bicycle was found in the woods last Friday.

On Monday, O'Grady's father Gord told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson that police suspended the search in the area Sunday evening, but are continuing to investigate the disappearance.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to Brett being found.

Police described O'Grady as a Caucasian man, 5-foot-8 tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a purple wolf logo, dark jeans, and navy blue shoes.

O'Grady is the head of treasury and risk at Shopify.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Brett O’Grady is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.