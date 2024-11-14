OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Toronto man charged with uttering threats towards an Ottawa medical clinic, police say

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hundreds of threats towards a medical clinic operating in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans.

    The Ottawa Police Service says it responded to a call in the 1200 block of Place d'Orleans Boulevard on Oct. 21 for threats of violence received by a medical clinic.

    "The clinic took the threats very seriously and closed, sending all staff home," police said, adding it “opened the following day with added security measures in place."

    Police said over the next week, the clinic continued to receive "upwards of over 300 threats by email or fax."

    Police say investigators were able to identify the suspect, and with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service the man was arrested.

    The suspect is facing charges of uttering threats, harassment by threatening conduct, mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, attempted fraud and uttering a forged document.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's East Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

