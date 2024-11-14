Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus celebrates 100 years of service

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus is marking a major milestone this year, celebrating 100 years of care for the community.

Jean Teron holds a special connection to the hospital and a piece of its history.

"It's a long, long history," said Teron, whose mother, Ida Catherine Elizabeth McDowell, was one of the first graduates from the hospital's nursing program. McDowell spent her nursing years at the Civic alongside her best friend, Jean Forbes, after whom Teron was named.

Teron also treasures a 100-year-old nursing pin her mother received upon graduating.

"The pin has the date 1924 on it, of course the year the hospital opened," she said. "Very carefully, on the back of the pin, her name is engraved, and the number 259. So, I expect she was the 259th nurse to come out of the program here."

For nurse Suzanne Madore, who has spent 35 years at the hospital, the anniversary is equally meaningful.

"The fact that you get to mix caring with science is a perfect world," Madore said.

Madore also meeting Taron for the first time.

"To meet the daughter of one of our first graduates of the nursing school at the Civic Hospital, it really is awe-inspiring. It certainly melts my heart when I get to hear the stories," Madore said.

The hospital's nursing museum displays the history and dedication of the nurses who have been a part of the civic for the past century.

"This is a sign of respect," Madore said. "I would implore anybody in the area who hasn’t seen this to even peek in the windows, have a look, and remember all that nursing has done for our community and continues to do for our community."

For Teron, the civic has been more than a workplace for her family.

"This very building means so much to me and my family. I was born here, as were all my siblings, and my children were born here," she said.

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus officially celebrates its hundredth anniversary on Nov. 27.