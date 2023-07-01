Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch in effect in Ottawa on Canada Day

A severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch are in effect for the nation's capital on this muggy, cloudy Canada Day.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain," the warning states.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

Canadian Heritage cancelled all afternoon events at LeBreton Flats due to the weather forecast.

The warning is related to a line of thunderstorms visible on weather radar moving from west to east across eastern Ontario. The tornado watch is a longer-term advisory cautioning of the possibility of storms that are capable of producing tornadoes in the region.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible," Environment Canada says.

The weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a muggy day with a high of 26 C and a humidex of 34. It will be cloudy, with widespread smoke, and a 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index is 6, or high.

The air quality health index (AQHI) at 6 a.m. was measured at 4, or "moderate risk." It rose to 5 by 10 a.m., where it has remained for much of the day. The weather agency says at this time there is no need to modify your usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation. The AQHI is forecast to rise to 6 during the day Saturday, before falling to 5 at night and then back down to 4 by Sunday.

A special air quality statement remains in effect.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions are expected to improve from west to east today," Environment Canada says. "Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

Not a washout, but risk of storms: Phillips

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says weather will be on people's minds today in Ottawa, with a risk of thunderstorms, but unsettled conditions may vary depending on where you are in the city.

"It's not going to be a washout," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "It's going to be more localized here and there. Some neighbourhoods may not get any precipitation or threatening weather and others may get into the severe, where they've got to worry about large hail or heavy rain."

He also expects the weather will improve the air quality in Ottawa.

"We had a very high index last night and I think it will be more moderate today and by midnight it will be low, so whatever weather we get will help to clear out the air," he said. "I think the smoke will be there, it will be present, but not in the toxic, unhealthy kind of levels you've seen in Ottawa for so much of June, but we're going to start July off with a bit of smoke."

Saturday night's forecast includes a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with local smoke in the evening and overnight. The low is 18 C.

Phillips said it's important to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared for rain, but don't let it stop you from celebrating.

"I don't think it should spoil your Canada Day in the nation's capital," he said. "I can't say for sure what the firework situation will be, it'll all depend on local situations at the time, but they may very well be able to squeeze those in between showers."

Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault told Newstalk 580 CFRA just before 8 a.m. that the current plan is to go ahead with fireworks, but last-minute changes may be required if the weather changes.

Sunday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24 C with a humidex of 32.

A chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 25 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a small chance of showers and a high of 29 C.

Wednesday could see a high in the low 30s.