What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Canada Day activities and fireworks happening in Ottawa and Gatineau, including the national Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats.
Public Transit
OC Transpo is offering free service on Canada Day.
There will be no-charge service all day on the Confederation Line, OC Transpo buses and Para Transpo on Saturday.
The O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency. The O-Train will be running between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. (July 2).
OC Transpo says all trains will bypass Pimisi Station between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to help manage the crowds.
After the fireworks, westbound O-Train Line 1 trains will bypass Pimisi Station.
Customers travelling westbound to neighbourhoods in Ottawa west, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to bus service on Albert Street at Booth Street to connect with routes 57, 61, 62, 63, 74 and 75.
LeBreton Flats Park
Canadian Heritage will host the national Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats Park. The daytime ceremony begins at 11:45 a.m., and the evening show starts at 8 p.m.
The lineup for the daytime show includes Pierre Kwenders, Delhi 2 Dublin, Tyler Shaw, Josiane, Diyet, Katia Rock and Marie-Josée Dandeneau.
The evening show lineup features Jann Arden, Roxane Bruneau, Aysanabee, France D’Amour, Preston Pablo, Les Louanges, Jojo Mason, Dubmatique, Dax, Clerel, Madison Violet, Josh Q and Josiane.
The Tim Hortons Fireworks show will wrap up the Canada Day celebrations at 10 p.m.
For more information on Canada Day activities, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day.html.
Parliament Hill
Celebrate Canada Day on Parliament Hill and enjoy bagpipes and drums performances. The performances of the various marching bands will be in rotation throughout the day.
The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pop-up Stages
Canadian Heritage will be hosting pop-up stages on Wellington and at the Portage Bridge.
The Wellington pop-up stages will feature Canadian artists Joseph Sarenhes, Claude Bégin, Clodelle, Mort Rose and Mauvey.
The Portage Bridge pop-up stages run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring Bermuda, Miss Shelton, Drives the Common men, Waahli, Flora, Jaco and William Woods.
Canada Day in Old Hull
Canada Day celebrations in Old Hull will feature Canadian artists on the pop-up stage and various activities.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day/capital-region/event.html?id=63.
100 Wellington Street
Visit a temporary exhibit about Inuit culture, history and way of life before the heritage building closes for long-term development to become a permanent meeting space for Inuit, First Nations and Metis.
100 Wellington is hosted by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.
100 Wellington Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre Orchestra presents a free concert on Canada Day, celebrating Canada and Canadians through the diverse artistry and unparalleled creativity of Canada's best and brightest musicians.
The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34505.
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day (Admission is free)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Canada Day (Admission is free)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day. (Admission is free)
- Canadian War Museum open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day (Admission is free)
- Canadian Museum of History open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day (Admission is free)
- National Gallery of Canada open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free)
- The Diefenbunker open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Canada Day. (Admission is 50 per cent off)
- The Bytown Museum is open on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bank of Canada Museum
Visit the Bank of Canada Museum on Bank Street on Canada Day.
The museum will be hosting several activities, including a trivia game related to money and the economy, and Canada Day crafts.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://www.bankofcanadamuseum.ca/.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks will kick off the Canada Day celebrations Friday night.
The Redblacks host the Edmonton Elks at 7:30 p.m. at TD Place.
Fans are invited to dress in red and white and celebrate Canadian pride and excitement.
A dazzling fireworks display will follow the game.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/june-30-game/.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday and Saturday at RCGT Park.
Fireworks will follow Friday's game.
On Saturday, events will be held at the ballpark to celebrate Canada Day.
Canada Day in Barrhaven
Celebrate Canada's 156th birthday in Barrhaven at Clarke Fields Park.
Events include a senior's and family breakfast at 8:30 a.m., a midway, Kids Zone Activity area, Indigenous display and entertainment.
Fireworks will wrap up the celebrations at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://canadadaybarrhaven.ca/.
Beacon Hill
The Beacon Hill Community Association will celebrate Canada Day with fireworks on July 1.
The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. in Loyola Park.
For more information, visit https://bhca.ca/site/2023/06/beacon-hill-fireworks-2023/.
Canada Day in Greely
The Greely Community Association invites you to Canada Day celebrations at the Greely Community Centre.
The event starts at 12 p.m. with a barbecue, inflatables, a petting zoo, free play activities and live music. The fireworks begin at dusk.
For more information, visit https://greelycommunity.ca/stec_event/canada-day-fun-fireworks-in-greely/.
Canada Day in Kanata
Celebrate Canada Day in Kanata on Saturday.
Festivities at Walter Baker Park off Terry Fox Drive include a family fun zone and live bands.
The Mattamy Homes Fireworks Spectacular begins at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://canadadayinkanata.com/.
Osgoode Village Canada Day
The Osgoode Village Community Association will host Canada Day celebrations on Saturday at Stuart Holmes Arena.
The event includes a Canada Day Parade and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Petrie Island
July 1 is going to rock at Petrie Island.
The Kiwanis of Eastern Ottawa presents Canada Day Orleans at Petrie Island.
Events include a KidZone, a BeerZone, live music and more. The beachfront fireworks will wrap up the evening.
For more information, visit https://www.ocanadaorleans.ca/.
Riverside South Community Association
Celebrate Canada Day at Claudette Cain Park in Riverside South.
The Riverside South Community Association will host a daytime celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with rides, shows by Reptiles Rock and Junkyard Symphony, a toddler zone, live DJ and more.
The evening show starts at 8 p.m. with live music, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://riversidesouth.org/canada-day#:~:text=July%201%2C%202023%2C%208pm%20%2D,10%20pm).
Stittsville
The Stittsville Village Association invites you to Canada Day festivities at Sacred Heart High School on Abbott Street.
The Canadian Heritage Canada stage will feature a selection of local talent, and there will be reptile shows, aerial performances, a food truck court and more.
The fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.stittsvilleva.com/canadaday/.
Rideau Carleton Raceway
The Rideau Carleton Casino is celebrating Canada Day with a performance by multi-platinum recording artist Lee Aron.
The performance in The Joint will be followed by a 20-minute fireworks display beginning around 10 p.m.
There will also be an all-ages celebration starting at 8 p.m. with a live DJ, food and drinks.
For more information, visit https://www.rideaucarletoncasino.com/events.htm.
Trend Arlington
The Trend Arlington community association invites you to celebrate Canada Day on Bellman Drive.
The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, music, BBQ and more.
Fireworks will begin at dusk.
For more information, visit https://www.trendarlington.ca/.
For a list of all Canada Day events in eastern Ontario, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/list-events.html.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's the list of Canada Day events across eastern Ontario
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
The head of the private Russian military company Wagner will move to neighbouring Belarus as part of deal to defuse rebellion tensions and the criminal case against him will be closed, the Kremlin said Saturday.
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Canada pledged to keep a close eye on tensions in Russia on Saturday as armed rebel mercenaries marched on Moscow before their commander said they were halting their advance.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
As Canada's wildfires intensify, recruiting firefighters is tougher
Canada is wrestling with its worst-ever start to wildfire season, but recruiting firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult due to tight labour markets and the tough nature of the job, provincial officials say.
Feds and provinces need to offer more EV incentives to consumers to compete with U.S.: GM
The president of General Motors Canada says she'd like to see the provincial and federal governments offer more consistent incentives to people hoping to purchase electric vehicles to compete with the options in the United States, and to increase the adoption rate for those types of vehicles.
Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia's generals, has long ties to Putin
Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia's war in Ukraine.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
Atlantic
-
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
-
Cabinet ministers quit amid ‘crisis’ for low-income New Brunswickers
Two cabinet ministers have resigned in as many weeks, and for New Brunswick's Common Front for Justice, it's not only a concern for the government but worrisome because of the high-profile portfolios they oversaw.
-
Affordable housing rally in Dartmouth calls for more units in HRM
ACORN Nova Scotia organized a rally outside Mic Mac Mall on Saturday calling for affordable housing units to be included in all future housing developments, including the construction of residential units that will be built around the shopping centre.
Toronto
-
Petro-Canada outage at gas stations, on website, app
Petro-Canada is experiencing an outage impacting gas stations in Ontario and halting customers from logging into its app and website.
-
Woman allegedly photographed, threw unknown liquid at teens at TTC stations
Police are releasing images of a suspect who appeared to take pictures of pre-teens, throw an unknown liquid at girls and steal from an employee at subway stations in Toronto.
-
Toronto rapper Top5 releases music video from jail while awaiting murder trial
Ontario's Solicitor General is trying to figure out how a man awaiting trail on a first-degree murder charge was able to record part of a music video inside his jail cell.
Montreal
-
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
-
'I can't see anything': a rare condition that causes sudden blindness and a Montreal study that could help
When Brett Murphy developed a searing migraine one day in 2017, the busy professional and father of two young boys blamed it on fatigue. He could never have predicted that within a week he would lose his vision entirely, then regain his sight after treatment, and suffer from relapses over the ensuing years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal back under smog warning as forest fires rage
Montreal, as well as several regions in Quebec are once again under a smog warning, which is expected to continue for the next 24 to 36 hours. The winds are changing to the North East which will bring smoke from the forest fires in Northern Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing snake: Police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
-
Advocates 'upset' by difference in response to missing sub, migrant shipwreck tragedies
As the world watched the saga of a missing submersible carrying five well-to-do tourists unfold this week, some advocates in Canada couldn’t help but feel upset that a ship carrying hundreds of poor migrants that recently sank off the coast of Greece didn’t attract the same attention.
-
Pride flag protesters outnumbered by counter-protesters in Sudbury
There was a moving scene in front of Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board on Friday as hundreds came out to protest what they saw as hate.
London
-
Families attend Oakridge Pride Festival in London, Ont.
Rainbow flags and heavy security highlighted the Oakridge Pride Festival in west London, Ont. Saturday.
-
Decade-long efforts put a stop to cosmetic testing on animals in Canada
On Thursday, Bill C-47 passed the senate, putting a stop to cosmetic testing on animals and trade.
-
Nerd culture celebrated at Forest City Comicon
A celebration of nerd culture like no other. That’s how the eighth annual Forest City Comicon held at London, Ont.’s Centennial Hall Saturday was described.
Winnipeg
-
Health care professionals strike tentative deal with province after 5 years without contract
The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) has reached a tentative agreement with the province.
-
City of Winnipeg looking at new road renewal funding model
The City of Winnipeg is looking at a new funding model for road renewal, which it hopes will improve road conditions, add to the city's active transportation network, and make our streets safer.
-
'Good for Winnipeg': Newcomer welcome fair creates new community connections
A multicultural celebration welcomed newcomers to Winnipeg Saturday, while also providing them with valuable resources for starting a new life in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Rainfall warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington, funnel clouds spotted
Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many communities in Ontario are in for some wet and windy conditions on Saturday.
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
-
Truck driver notes safety concerns on roadways after witnessing semis collide on Highway 401
An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.
Calgary
-
GameCon takes off for first annual event in Canada
Thousands flocked to the BMO centre for a first of its kind gaming convention in Canada.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders edge Calgary Stampeders 29-26 in overtime
Nic Marshall's end-zone interception sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' 29-26 overtime win Saturday over the host Calgary Stampeders.
-
Aboriginal Awareness Week Calgary highlights Indigenous culture at family day festival and powwow
Thousands came out to Enmax Park on Saturday for Aboriginal Awareness Week Calgary’s (AAWC) family day festival and powwow.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
'Total team win' Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall’s interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.
-
Saskatoon man awarded for rescuing family from house fire
A Saskatoon man has been awarded for saving the lives of four people and two animals from a house fire.
Edmonton
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Ukrainians in Edmonton react to unfolding tension within Russia
Some in Edmonton's Ukrainian community are cautiously optimistic about how Ukraine might benefit from the recent tension from within Russia and wonder if the instability might play a role in ending the war.
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
Vancouver
-
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.
-
Inside B.C. schools' shift away from letter grading
Striving for an A+ won’t be a goal for students in B.C. next fall. Instead, kindergarten to grade 9 students will be marked by a scale system.
-
Sikh community rallies at Indian consulate in Vancouver, decrying gurdwara shooting as foreign interference
Protesters in Vancouver say many Sikh community members firmly believe the shooting death of a British Columbia temple president was linked to foreign interference.
Regina
-
'Total team win' Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall’s interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.
-
Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boy
A man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
-
'We're concerned about it' Riders' Hawkins injured vs Calgary
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins was carted off to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of his Canadian Football League debut.