Severe thunderstorm, rainfall warnings issued for Ottawa

The capital is under a severe thunderstorm warning as Environment Canada tracks a major storm southwest of Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued the warning shortly before 3:25 p.m., with gusts potentially reaching 90 km/h and possibly producing tornadoes.

The storm is moving east at 60 km/h from the Mississippi Mills area and could impact Kanata, Almonte, South March, Stittsville, Hazeldean and Shirleys Bay.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a storm is occuring or imminent, while watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued in Ottawa on Sunday morning.

The capital continues to be under a rainfall warning, where 40 to 60 millimetres of rain are expected this weekend. Approximately 22 mm of rain fell on Ottawa as of 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, Ottawa received 3.2 mm of rain.

"A low pressure system will continue to bring significant rainfall to the region through this afternoon. Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may have the potential to exceed 60 mm locally," Environment Canada said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Emergency Management Ontario recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Weather forecast

The weather agency calls for a high of 22 C Sunday and rainfall between 30 to 40 mm. Showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. It feels like 31 with the humidex.

It will be cloudy tonight. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm this evening are also in the forecast.

On Monday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Clear skies and a low of 16 C are in the forecast for Monday night.

Sunny skies and a high of 29 C are in the forecast for Tuesday. At night, it'll become cloudy, and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 19 C are forecasted.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.

The hot weather Ottawa saw from Monday to Friday is expected to continue through the end of June and start of July.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the next four weeks.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle