Events to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa and area
Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal holiday marking the harmful legacy of Canada's residential school system.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at some of the events in Ottawa and around the region marking the day.
Parliament Hill
The national commemorative gathering "Remember the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation" takes place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday.
Supported by Canadian Heritage, the event will honour residential school survivors and the children who never came home. It will be hosted by Earl Wood and Danielle Rochette, and will be broadcast on CBC and APTN.
The public is invited to attend the commemorative gathering 3 p.m. Monday on Parliament Hill. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pair of shoes to place at the front of the stage in honour of all the Indigenous children who have gone missing. After the event, the footwear will be donated to charity.
Canadian Museum of History
The Canadian Museum of History is hosting the official inauguration of the Indian Residential School Memorial Monument Monday.
"In 2021, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation announced that the unmarked graves of children had been found at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School. Kwaguʼł master carver Stanley C. Hunt responded by creating this massive red-cedar sculpture as a memorial to the children who never returned from Canada's residential schools," the museum says.
Reception is at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony is at 6 p.m.
Admission to the Canadian Museum of History is free on Sept. 30. Those who wish to attend the inauguration ceremony are asked to register in advance.
Ottawa City Hall
Flags at all City sites will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise on Monday, Sept. 30 to sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 1. At City Hall, the Survivors Flag will also be flown at half-mast from sunrise on Sept. 30 to sunrise on Oct. 1, in front of the Heritage Building and on Marion Dewar Plaza.
Illuminations in orange are also planned for the Heritage Building at Ottawa City Hall and the Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market.
Library and Archives Canada
Library and Archives Canada is hosting an evening with Tanya Talaga, an award-winning Indigenous author.
Talaga is launching her new book, "The Knowing", at the event.
"The Knowing offers a powerful exploration of her family's story, interwoven with a retelling of the history of the land we now call Canada," Library and Archives Canada says.
The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Alfred Pellan Room at Library and Archives Canada, 395 Wellington St. Admission is free, but you must register in advance.
Diefenbunker Museum
Makatew Workshops is hosting a National Truth and Reconciliation Ceremony at the Diefenbunker Museum in Carp on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This ceremony is open to all. Come and hear from our Knowledge Keeper speak the truth about residential schools and come support survivors, their families, and each other. A sacred fire will be lit.
Parking is available onsite.
There is no charge to attend this event. Priority seating will be available, first come basis (400).
University of Ottawa
The University of Ottawa is holding a ceremony for alumni, students, faculty and staff at University Square from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
he ceremony will be followed by a community feast in FSS 4007.
Algonquin College
Algonquin College is recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 with a variety of engaging and meaningful activities and events at the College's Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke campuses.
The Ottawa Campus recognition ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. at Nawapon (C100).
President and CEO Claude Brulé will speak about the College's commitment to TRI. Professor of Indigenous Education Sarah Wright will speak about why Sept. 30 is recognized and then read The Orange Shirt Story by Phyllis Webstad for the Early Learning Centre children and employees.
More events can be found on the college's website.
Carleton University
Carleton University staff, faculty and students are invited to take part in an event honouring Orange Shirt Day and reflect on the history and ongoing impact of residential and day schools and explore how everyone can all play a role in Indigenous allyship.
The event, Walking Together in Allyship: A Panel Discussion in Honour of Orange Shirt Day, takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Teraanga Commons Conference Rooms.
It will feature a visual display of the community’s collective progress towards the Kinàmàgawin calls to action, followed by an insightful panel discussion with Indigenous friends and allies who will share stories about their ongoing journey of Indigenous allyship. The speaking portion of this event will begin promptly at 2:30 p.m.
Other events
Renfrew: A gathering will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Ma-te-Way Park.
Arnprior: The Arnprior and District Museum will screen the film "Beans", about the Kanehsatà:ke Resistance (also known as the Oka Crisis), at 2 p.m.
Perth: A gathering will be held at the Indigenous Healing Circle on Craig Street at 5 p.m.
Carleton Place: A gathering will be held at noon at Riverside Park.
