20th annual peace officers' memorial run to arrive in Ottawa

The 20th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Run (NPOMR) is underway, with participants expected to make their way into downtown Ottawa Saturday.

On Friday, the run moved through Trenton, Belleville, Tyendinaga, Napanee, Kingston and Brockville.

Officers from across the province will participate in the "Run to Remember" event on Saturday through Prescott, Cardinal, Kempville/North Grenville and into the capital.

The run will end Saturday in the capital, where officers "will join together with members of the Ride to Remember and make their way to the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial on Parliament Hill," the OPP said on X.

Members of Survivors of Law Enforcement (SOLE) are also taking part in the part in the three-day run to Ottawa.

The run started at the Ontario Police Memorial at Queens Park in Toronto. It is expected to end at the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial on Parliament Hill. It is meant to honor officers who died in the line of duty, while giving families and runners the opportunity to reflect on their sacrifices.

Ontario residents are encouraged to come out and cheer the runners and members of SOLE, as the run passes through their town or city.

The NPOMR currently has a contingency of over 300 law enforcement professionals from 30 different agencies across the country.

More information about the route is available at npomr.org