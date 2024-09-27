'It sounded like a tornado': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Helene making landfall

When Hurricane Helene roared ashore in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Thursday, former Ottawa resident Judy Brown felt its wrath.

"About 11 o'clock, the winds started picking up and it sounded like a tornado for about two or three hours outside," she said.

Brown now lives in Tallahassee and has been without power since 9 p.m. Thursday. It’s unknown when it will be restored.

The now-downgraded storm caused widespread destruction, flooding and power outages and death.

"It was concerning this morning not being able to contact anyone because we didn't have Wi-Fi. We couldn't make phone calls. We only got a few text messages through, and I wanted my family and friends in Canada to know that I was safe," Brown said.

Her internet provider set up hotspots so people could communicate, but service is spotty.

Brown says she feels lucky her home was spared.

"I've got a full tank of gas and it's quite refreshing to sit in the car and charge my phone and other devices because it's the only air conditioning we have," she said. "It's over 45 degrees in my apartment and I'm just drenched. It is so hot."

She said she tried to get over to a friend’s house who has a generator, but massive fallen trees blocked her path.

Right now, no crews from Hydro Ottawa or Hydro One are being sent to Florida or to other states to help with restoration efforts, but that could change if a request for help comes in.