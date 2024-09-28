Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

Higher than average temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C – humidex 26 – and fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 12 C and clear skies, becoming partly cloudy near midnight are expected for tonight.

Sunday will also be warm with a high of 23 C – humidex 27 – and mainly cloudy skies, which will be clearing late in the morning. A low of 12 C and cloudy periods are expected for the night.

The start of the week will also be warm. A high of 23 C and a mix of sun and cloud are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 12 C and cloudy skies are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 Cand a low of 7 C.