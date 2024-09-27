Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday

Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.

A memo to TOH staff, obtained by CTV News Ottawa, outlines that patient and visitor parking rates will rise by 3.9 per cent, while staff rates will increase by three per cent.

The memo says the increase is intended to support capital projects and fund critical upgrades at the Civic, General, and Riverside campuses.

Key updates include:

• Five-year repair and maintenance plan to extend the operational life span of both the Civic Campus P1 garage and the General Campus main garage.

• A new off-site parking location to help reduce the staff parking wait list at the General Campus.

• Ongoing negotiations with the City of Ottawa to build a new 125-stall surface parking lot at the Riverside Campus.

Currently, visitor parking costs range from $4.25 for 30 minutes to a daily maximum of $15.