What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It is a federal holiday to give Canadians time to reflect on the damage caused to Indigenous peoples by Canada's residential school system.

Most stores and businesses will be open as usual on Monday, Sept. 30. LCBOs will open at noon.

As a federal holiday, there will be no mail delivery on Monday. It is not considered a provincial holiday in Ontario, so schools will be open.

National museums in Ottawa will be open and offering free admission on Sept. 30.

The City of Ottawa says there will be some schedule and service changes on Monday.

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

ServiceOttawa’s Client Services and Provincial Offences counters and phone lines will be closed. Counters are located at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive), Orléans (255 Centrum Boulevard) and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed from Saturday, September 28 to Monday, September 30.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, the Karsh-Masson Gallery, and the City Hall Art Gallery will be closed on Monday, September 30.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

Curbside green bin, recycling, garbage and bulky item collection will follow the normal collection schedule on Monday, September 30.

Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility Landfill will be open on Monday, September 30 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Parking

All City parking regulations apply.

Transit Services

OC Transpo buses will run on a weekday schedule.

O-Train Line 1 will run from 5 am to 1 am. Line 2 bus service will run from 5:45 am to midnight.

Rural Shopper Route 301 will run.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open on Monday, September 30 from 9:30 am to 9 pm.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be open on Monday, September 30 from 8:30 am to 6 pm.

Para Transpo: Para Transpo service will operate regular service on Monday, September 30. The reservations line will be open from 7 am to 5 pm. The trip cancellation line will be open from 6 am to 12:30 am. Regular bookings for Monday, September 30 will not be automatically cancelled. Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to contact customer service representatives from 6 am to 12:30 am for cancellations or information. Standard rates apply. The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

Use the Travel Planner or Transit, the recommended app for OC Transpo customers, to plan your trip.

For more information on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation service, visit octranspo.com or call (613) 560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Recreation and cultural services

All community, recreation and cultural facilities are open.

City-operated museums are closed every Monday.

Ottawa Public Health

Employment and Social Services

All four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday, September 30: 370 Catherine Street 2339 Ogilvie Road 100 Constellation Drive 2020 Walkley Road



Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday, September 30.

Ottawa Public Library