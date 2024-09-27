Rats are overtaking Overbrook

A rat infestation in Overbrook is causing a major headache for residents, who say the problem is out of control. Rats can be seen in yards day and night, with no sign of relief.

Overbrook resident Lynne Belanger says she has seen more rats than she ever imagined could be in one yard.

"Oh, every day. Easy. Two to three dozen, I kid you not," she said.

Belanger says the rats aren't just passing through, they've made her yard their personal playground.

"When we're quiet in the house, we look out the window and see them all dancing, playing, you know, parading around my yard," she said.

There are holes all over her backyard, and these rats aren't shy, walking along the fence in the middle of the day.

Ryan Richardson has had similar experiences.

"I come outside in the backyard, and I see, like, 12 or 13 of them running around, scattering around here," Richardson said.

Some believe the issue stems from large garbage containers outside nearby apartment buildings.

"There are big apartments here and down there, on the corner. So, they have these big garbage bins. And that's where I think they get their food supply from," Richardson said.

The City of Ottawa says it's working to address the rat problem. In June, it re-established the Rat Mitigation Work Group and is providing education and inspections to help control the spread. However, the city does not remove rats, leaving residents to manage the issue.

"Garbage equals rats," said Auday Edan, owner of Pest Patrol.

Edan says properly storing food waste is critical to preventing an infestation, and with the new three-item garbage limit just days away, he says it's more important than ever to help stop the spread of rats.

"Make sure everything that's edible goes in the green bin, and you lock it. The locking mechanism stops raccoons, squirrels, rats and mice from getting to it," Edan said.

As rats continue to overrun backyards, residents are hoping the city will find a more effective solution.

"It's not only destroying things," says Belanger. "It's destroying quality of life for us."