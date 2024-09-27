Ottawa police seeking witnesses after cyclist found injured on Old Richmond Road

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after a man in his 50s was found in serious condition in the area of Old Richmond Road and Hope Side Road Thursday.

The man was cycling in the area at around 5:15 p.m. Ottawa police said he was found under "unknown circumstances." Ottawa paramedics, however, told CTV News Ottawa Thursday night the man was struck by a driver.

Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police did not return a request for comment to clarify what they meant by "unknown circumstances."

In the meantime, investigators would like to speak with anyone who saw a cyclist in the area between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Thursday and may have dash or door cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.