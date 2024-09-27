OTTAWA
Ottawa

Ottawa police seeking witnesses after cyclist found injured on Old Richmond Road

Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
Share

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after a man in his 50s was found in serious condition in the area of Old Richmond Road and Hope Side Road Thursday.

The man was cycling in the area at around 5:15 p.m. Ottawa police said he was found under "unknown circumstances." Ottawa paramedics, however, told CTV News Ottawa Thursday night the man was struck by a driver.

Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police did not return a request for comment to clarify what they meant by "unknown circumstances." 

In the meantime, investigators would like to speak with anyone who saw a cyclist in the area between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Thursday and may have dash or door cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon

Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News