Rideau Lakes Township picks Lombardy, Ont. for new fire station after 2021 fire

The Township of Rideau Lakes announced on Wednesday that Fire Station 2 will be rebuilt in the community of Lombardy after a fire destroyed the original Station 2 in Portland in December 2021.

In a statement, the township says it has entered into an agreement to acquire a five-acre piece of land near the corner of Highway 15 and Otter Lake Road, determining that it was the optimal area to build the new station on the Highway 15 corridor.

The township noted the new location of Fire Station 2 was a complex matter and took into account the future needs of the community.

The statement goes on to say the location will result in an even distribution of fire stations across the township, with one located in each ward. Current sites in North Crosby, Elgin and Delta will not change under this decision.

The village of Portland is centrally located between the new station, and the Delta and Elgin fire stations, and it will continue to be effectively serviced the statement reads.

"Rideau Lakes is a very large rural municipality at 750 square kilometres. Today’s decision is another example of our commitment to strategic decision making with a long-term and fiscally responsible lens," said Rideau Lakes Township Mayor Arie Hoogenboom. "This decision will provide a balanced approach to fire and rescue response locations across the entire municipality."

Fire Chief Scott Granahan said, "The feedback regarding the new station location from firefighters has been extremely positive. This site will also allow more community members from the South Elmsley ward and surrounding area to consider joining the department and serving our community."

The three station vehicles that were lost in the 2021 fire have been replaced, with insurance covering the costs, along with all station equipment.

The new station will be covered by insurance on a full-replacement-cost basis, with extra enhancements added, to be paid for by the township.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.