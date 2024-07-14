We're getting stronger every day here`: Reaction from rural communities as LCBO strike reaches 10th day

For the 10th day in a row, all Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) retail stores in the province were closed as negotiations between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the provincial government reached a standstill earlier this month.

Employees from locations in Westport, Athens, Smiths Falls and other surrounding municipalities gathered at the LCBO in Delta, Ont. on Sunday.

“I've been here ten days, at one point or another,” said Angela Ferguson, the manager at the Delta LCBO.

“We're getting stronger every day here,`she said.

Initially, the LCBO had plans to open 32 retail locations during the strike, but in a release on Sunday, they said that will no longer be the case:

“We will be re-allocating the personnel that was planned to open LCBO retail stores for in-store shopping to other parts of the operations to further enhance support for bars, restaurants and other businesses,” the release reads.

The LCBO added they want the strike to end, and encourage the OPSEU to “respond to our fair offer.”

Back in Delta, employees from rural locations are emphasizing the need for job security. The location here is small, there is one full-time manager and two casual workers.

Matthew Brkovich is a casual worker at the location in Westport, Ont. He says he works full-time hours, but doesn’t receive the same benefits as full-time LCBO employees.

“I've been here for five years, there's no guarantee of hours,” he told CTV News Ottawa.

“I'm working practically full-time hours for casual pay.”