Ottawa canoeist prepares for Paralympic games
An Ottawa athlete is preparing to represent Canada on one of the biggest stages in sports, for the second time.
Brianna Hennessy, Para canoe and Para kayak athlete, is taking part at canoe and kayak events at the upcoming Paralympic games in Paris.
"It's super exciting of course. It's coming up fast. There's always extra layers with Para sport. So, for us, you know, there is health issues that we're always dealing with," she told CTV Morning Live.
"For me, it's the chronic pain and the struggle to get better everyday."
Hennessy adds that she tries to focus on the things that she can control while practicing, noting that she will be chasing after a 12-time world champion this summer.
"We were fifth and eighth in Tokyo and we have 10 world stage medals at this point," she said.
"Look out for us on the podium."
She says the most important thing is to trust in yourself when you're competing.
Hennessy notes that Para sport is her biggest motivator.
She was a pedestrian crossing the street in Toronto when she got hit by a vehicle, breaking her neck, she says. It was a scary and traumatic time, she adds.
It took her two years to get out of depression and to decide to become a Paralympic athlete, knowing that she was practicing boxing, rugby and hockey.
Joel Hazzan, Hennessy's coach and executive director of Ottawa River Canoe Club, says Hennessy's "fighting spirit" and smile are one of the best things about her. He notes that no matter how much pain she would be in, she comes to practice with a smile on her face.
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from Aug. 28 to Sep. 8. It will feature 4,400 athletes from across the world who will be competing in 22 sports.
