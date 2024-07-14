Ottawa Bluesfest wraps up Sunday night
Ottawa Bluesfest is wrapping up Sunday night with headliner Nas taking to the main RBC stage at 9:30 p.m.
The American hip-hop artist and songwriter is best known as an expressive narrator of inner-city street life.
Ottawa Bluesfest's 30th anniversary kicked off on July 4 with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," said its organizers.
The headliners on the RBC stage included Nickelback, Maroon 5 and 50 Cent joining the previously announced Mötley Crüe, Mother Mother, Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, and Nas.
The group Neil Young and Crazy Horse was to be the headline act on July 11 at the Ottawa festival, but the group has cancelled upcoming tour dates due to illness, said the organizers.
Here's how to get to the festival:
OC Transpo says ticket holders can use the service for free to and from LeBreton Flats on O-Train Line 1, buses and Para Transpo, three hours before the event and two hours after.
"Simply show your wristband or pass to the bus or Para Transpo operator or use the video chat function on ticket machines at O-Train Line 1 stations to request access through the fare gate," OC Transpo says on its website.
The transportation service notes that O-Train Line 1 will be operating more frequently during the evenings to make sure the festival attendees are able to return home. The service will be extended by one hour to midnight on Sunday, July 7 and Sunday, July 14.
Nearby stations include Pimisi, Bayview, or Lyon stations.
Para Transpo will be picking up and dropping off customers on Booth Street, north of Vimy Place, next to the War Museum.
DEVELOPING What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Trudeau says he spoke with Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
Read the letter from Melania Trump responding to attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Former first lady Melania Trump issued her first public response since her husband, former President Donald Trump, was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies on Saturday.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee for RNC after assassination attempt heightens security fears
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention a day after he was targeted in an attempted assassination at a campaign event.
DEVELOPING FBI investigating Trump rally attack as potential act of domestic terrorism
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
How the attempt on Donald Trump's life could impact the U.S. presidential election
The aftermath of the attempted assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump this weekend could give him an edge among voters and send him back to the Oval Office, according to one political expert.
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
Spain beats England 2-1 to win record fourth European Championship title
Spain is the king of European soccer for a record fourth time. For England, it's another agonizing near-miss in the team's decades-long tale of underachievement.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hands Carlos Alcaraz his Wimbledon trophy in a rare appearance for her
Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
