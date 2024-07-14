Ottawa Bluesfest wraps up Sunday night

Ottawa Bluesfest is wrapping up Sunday night with headliner Nas taking to the main RBC stage at 9:30 p.m.

The American hip-hop artist and songwriter is best known as an expressive narrator of inner-city street life.

Ottawa Bluesfest's 30th anniversary kicked off on July 4 with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," said its organizers.

The headliners on the RBC stage included Nickelback, Maroon 5 and 50 Cent joining the previously announced Mötley Crüe, Mother Mother, Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, and Nas.

The group Neil Young and Crazy Horse was to be the headline act on July 11 at the Ottawa festival, but the group has cancelled upcoming tour dates due to illness, said the organizers.

Here's how to get to the festival:

OC Transpo says ticket holders can use the service for free to and from LeBreton Flats on O-Train Line 1, buses and Para Transpo, three hours before the event and two hours after.

"Simply show your wristband or pass to the bus or Para Transpo operator or use the video chat function on ticket machines at O-Train Line 1 stations to request access through the fare gate," OC Transpo says on its website.

The transportation service notes that O-Train Line 1 will be operating more frequently during the evenings to make sure the festival attendees are able to return home. The service will be extended by one hour to midnight on Sunday, July 7 and Sunday, July 14.

Nearby stations include Pimisi, Bayview, or Lyon stations.

Para Transpo will be picking up and dropping off customers on Booth Street, north of Vimy Place, next to the War Museum.