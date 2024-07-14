OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa

    It happened Sunday morning at Dilworth Road.

    When the driver lost control of the vehicle, it landed in the centre median of the highway.

    The left lane of the highway, northbound at Dilworth Road is shut down, as the tractor trailer is being pulled out from the centre median.

    The OPP is asking people to expect delays in the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement

    One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News