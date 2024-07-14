Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa

It happened Sunday morning at Dilworth Road.

When the driver lost control of the vehicle, it landed in the centre median of the highway.

The left lane of the highway, northbound at Dilworth Road is shut down, as the tractor trailer is being pulled out from the centre median.

The OPP is asking people to expect delays in the area.