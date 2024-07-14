Euro 2024 watch parties buzzing in Ottawa

From living rooms to pubs to TD Place Stadium, thousands of people in the nation’s capital took in the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

Daniel Walsh prepared the Senate Tavern on Bank Sunday morning, to welcome the onslaught in the afternoon.

"I think I have about 180 people reserved in the books already," the general manager said.

As the UEFA European Championship kicked off at 3:00 p.m. EST, sports bars across Ottawa quickly filled with soccer fans ready to cheer on their heroes on the other side of the sea.

"It's a different type of crowd for sure, especially the England fans," said Walsh. "They like to get a little bit rowdy, but it's done in a respectful way and it's always a blast here."

Meanwhile, more than 600 people made their way to the TD Place field for Atlético Ottawa's first ever-viewing event of a championship game. Visitors sat on the turf to watch the action on the jumbotron – a unique experience for fans.

"The atmosphere, the people, the drinks, the food. It's much better than staying in your basement watching a game," said Ottawa area soccer referee Jeffrey Neto.

"The energy, the big screen, and being here with my family - it's pretty nice," said young player Hank Deagle.

There was some friendly chastising between Spain and England fans. Some were unable to remain seated during the game's prolonged opening, waiting with baited breath to see who would take the lead. An enormous cheer erupted when Spain took the first goal shortly into the second half.

Atlético Ottawa midfield player Ollie Bassett says it has been heartwarming to see the love for the sport grow in Ottawa.

"It's obviously good for our league because it draws more eyes and more attention to the stuff that we're doing on the pitch," he said. "It's positive and hopefully it can keep going."

Spain claimed the win 2-0 Sunday evening. An official Spain watch party at Lowertown Brewery spilled out into the Byward Market following the victory – fans celebrating the now four-time European champions.