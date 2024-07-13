Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa

A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued the warning Saturday afternoon, saying a hot and humid airmass is expected to reach southern Ontario Sunday. It adds that it may continue into Tuesday.

During the expected heatwave, the temperatures are expected to rise between 29 C and 31 C -- humidex values near 40, says the weather agency.

However, at night, the capital will have a little relief, as lows near 20 C are forecasted.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category," said Environment Canada in a statement Saturday.

The heat warning is expected to end on Tuesday, as a cooler airmass is forecasted to arrive Tuesday night, according to the weather agency.

People are asked to limit their exposure to direct sun, to shade themselves and to drink plenty of water to decrease the chances of dehydration.

"Never leave people, particularly children or pets inside a parked vehicle. Ask a health professional, such as a pharmacist or physician, how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the heat," said the weather agency.

Weather forecast

It's mainly sunny on Saturday with a high of 29 C and humidex of 34, according to Environment Canada.

Clear skies and a low of 17 C are forecasted for tonight.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with a high of 31 C and humidex of 39. A low of 21 C and few clouds are forecasted for the night.

The capital will have a hot start to the week, with a high of 31 C and a low of 20 C on Monday.

The high temperatures will continue through Tuesday with a high of 30 C and a low of 15 C.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.6 C and a low of 15.4 C.