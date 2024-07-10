OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • O-Train partial shutdown July 15-28. Here's what you need to know

    An east-bound O-Train pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, Ont. (Brenda Woods/CTV Ottawa) An east-bound O-Train pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, Ont. (Brenda Woods/CTV Ottawa)
    The O-Train will be partially shut down on the western section of the line for two weeks as part of planned maintenance.

    OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will not operate between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 28. The O-Train will continue to operate normally between Blair and uOttawa stations.

    Here's what you need to know about the planned O-Train shutdown.

    When

    The O-Train will be shut down in both directions between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations from July 15 to July 28.

    Why

    OC Transpo says Rideau Transit Group will be conducting annual maintenance on the line through the two-week shutdown.

    "All rail systems do require periodic, temporary shutdowns and partial closures. Not all the maintenance work can be conducted in the short engineering hours they have when the trains are not operating," Troy Charter, director of Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations, told the Transit Commission in June.

    "For the upcoming summer track and maintenance work, the primary reason for this work is to advance corrective measures as well as address deficiencies that have been identified."

    The work includes:

    • Regular "planned maintenance, ensuring continued improvements in reliability and sustainability," OC Transpo says.
    • Advance corrective actions
    • Staff say activities will also include "continuation of work addressing water infiltration in the downtown tunnel and station leaks and drainage repairs and sump pump installation at Lyon and Parliament stations.
    • There will also be cleaning of the glass above the tracks and public art work, along with concrete and tile repairs

    R1 service

    OC Transpo will operate R1 replacement bus service between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations during the two-week shutdown.

    Westbound R1 service will be detoured between Bayview Station Road and Parkdale Avenue due to construction on Scott Street. R1 bus stops will not be affected by the detour, according to the city.

    Signage will be in place across the LRT system to direct passengers to replacement buses.

    The E1 Shuttle Express bus service that runs between Blair and Lyon stations will be expanded to all hours of the day.

    OC Transpo released a map of the O-Train and R1 service that will be available during the partial LRT shutdown between July 15 and 28. (OC Transpo/website)

    Fall shutdown

    OC Transpo says there will also be partial closures of the Confederation Line in October as part of the regular maintenance program.

    The closures will be scheduled in the evenings after 11:30 p.m. and on weekends.

    Activities in the fall will include rail grinding and surfacing and track ballast work.

