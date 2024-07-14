Here's how to keep your kids entertained on a budget this summer

The BMO report shows that Canadians are willing to spend 20 per cent more on travel this year than last year.

However, 60 per cent of those are worried about their expenses, according the report.

Though people are adapting to the cost of living and inflation, there are ways to entertain your kids this summer on a budget, CAA spokesperson, Julie Beun told CTV Morning Live.

Here are some tips:

Check the flyers that you get in the mail, she says.

"Have a look for discounts (and) coupon codes," she said.

Creating a weekly budget is another idea that can help you keep your spending on track, Beun adds.

She notes that some of the events that happen in the summer are free. All you have to do is to do some resaerch online.

If you like to drive to a different city on a long weekend, she suggests to fill up your gas tank mid-week, as that's when the prices are at their lowest.

"So, you can even plan ahead," she said.

For more information, visit caaneo.ca and look for entertainment events.