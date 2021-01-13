OTTAWA -- The world's largest skating rink is still expected to open this winter, despite a provincial stay-at-home order, according to the National Capital Commission.

However, some of the usual features of the Rideau Canal Skateway will be missing.

An NCC spokesperson told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" that the Skateway will open for its 51st season as soon as the ice is ready, but some amenities, including food and drink stands, skate rentals, and fire pits would be closed.

Skaters will be asked to wear masks while on the ice and keep physical distance from each other.

In a statement on its website, the NCC said sanitation stands would be added throughout the Skateway and bidirectional staircases would be added where possible.

Other NCC amenities, such as hiking trails, will remain open for local use during the stay-at-home order. Users are asked to only visit trails close to home.

"We are also counting on the cooperation of users to comply with the newly issued provincial measures as well as those we have all practised for many months: frequent hand washing, maintaining a safe distance from others, and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible to maintain," the NCC said.

"Due to the NCC’s limited capacity to enforce public health measures, we count on everyone’s compliance to ensure safe public access."