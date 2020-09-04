OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

The figures come from the province's daily epidemiologic summary, and they may differ from updated local data from Ottawa Public Health, which is due by 12:30 p.m.

These cases are among 148 new cases that were reported provincewide on Friday.

Thirteen new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa to 3,022 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.