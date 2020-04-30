OTTAWA -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is blasting a city of Ottawa directive that people stop visiting their loved ones through the windows at city-owned long-term care homes.

“That’s ridiculous,” Ford said Thursday afternoon. “I don’t know who’s come up with this ridiculous idea, but they need to rethink it.

“Go visit your loved ones, as far as I’m concerned.”

City officials asked families this week not to visit loved ones at windows of long-term care homes. In a statement to CTV News on Wednesday, Director of Long-term Care Dean Lett said the "difficult decision" was based on "prioritizing the health and safety of residents and staff.”

But after swift backlash, Mayor Jim Watson ordered staff to reverse course Thursday morning, saying a new policy is in the works to allow families to visit loved ones at the four city-owned long-term care homes.

“I have directed city staff to work with Ottawa Public Health to come up with a way to reinstate window visits for family members with loved ones at our long-term care homes,” Watson said on Twitter.

“I have asked that a plan be in place by May 7, that will ensure residents and visitors respect the physical distancing rules at the same time.”

In criticizing the policy, Ford spoke about his experience visiting his wife’s mother, who lives in a long-term care home.

“When our family goes to visit my mother-in-law, I thank God she’s on the first floor,” he said. “Not to be allowed to go look at your loved one through a window give them a kiss or put your hand up on the window, that’s just wrong. They’ve got to think these things through.”

Ottawa’s medical officer of health says Ottawa Public Health was not consulted before the city asked residents not to visit with loved ones at the windows.

“Looking through a window is not a threat,” said Dr. Vera Etches during an interview Thursday morning on CTV Morning Live.

“It can be an important source of reassurance for family members on both sides of the glass. Ottawa Public Health was not consulted or advised before the City decided to issue this directive and I’m sure that they’re re-examining it.”

In his statement on Wednesday, Lett said there were instances of families not respecting physical distancing as the weather improved, which is what prompted the directive.

"We have experienced a number of situations where families have visited and have not respected the requirement for physical distancing as directed through public health agencies," Lett said.

Dr. Etches told CTV Morning Live's Leslie Roberts activities that put the residents of long-term care homes at risk should be decreased, but stressed simply looking through a window is not a high-risk situation.

"Saving the lives of the residents is the first priority so I'm sure staff are focused on that," she said. "Looking through a window is not a threat. If there are other activities that are a threat then we need to find ways to decrease that because this is a vulnerable population and we know that, unfortunately, if the virus is introduced by others it can have a terrible impact."

Dr. Etches said this is a hard time for families and the City and public health workers need to keep looking for solutions.

"Not to be able to visit is a real challenge," she said.

Lett said the City homes have deployed extra staff and more technology to allow family members to connect to their loved ones remotely and stressed the City has "a responsibility to do everything possible to minimize the risks of COVID-19 from entering the homes and to protect the safety of residents and staff."

According to Ottawa Public Health, three staff members at the Garry J. Armstrong home have tested positive for the virus. The City has also confirmed one staff member at the Peter D. Clark home has tested positive for COVID-19. So far, there have been no laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any residents of the four City-run long-term care homes, though several private homes in the City are experiencing devastating outbreaks.

At least 57 residents of long-term care homes in Ottawa have died from COVID-19. There have been five deaths in local retirement homes.

Councillor Eli El-Chantiry responded to the interview to say it's time for the City to reverse the decision.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury said he spoke with Lett Thursday morning to discuss the issue. In a thread on Twitter, Fleury said the approach at the City-run long-term care homes has limited the number of positive cases and stressed there is a risk to residents bringing the virus back in if they meet with family members outside.

Fleury said window visits should be scheduled and accomodated.