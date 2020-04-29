OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is asking family members to stop window visits with loved ones at city-owned long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some family members have said the window visits are their only connection to parents, grandparents, siblings and friends after visits were banned in the facilities.

But Director of Long-Term Care for the City of Ottawa Dean Lett says the decision to limit the visitors on the grounds of the homes is to “prioritize the safety and health of residents and staff.”

“More residents are taking advantage of the warmer weather to go outside for fresh air and to enjoy the sunshine,” Lett said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“We have experienced a number of situations where families have visited and have not respected the requirements for physical distancing as directed through public health agencies.”

Lett says the City of Ottawa has deployed additional staff to the long-term care homes and increased access to technology to help residents stay in touch with their loved ones through Skype, phone calls, emails and letters.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two City of Ottawa owned long-term care homes after staff members tested positive – the Garry J. Armstrong home and Peter D. Clark home.

Lett says the city must do everything it can to protect staff and residents in the homes.

“With the effects that we have seen the virus have on long-term care homes across the country, we have a responsibility to do everything possible to minimize the risks of COVID-19 from entering the homes and to protect the safety of residents and staff.”