OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says two residents and a second employee at the City-run Peter D. Clark long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo sent Friday morning, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said these are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of the four long-term care homes operated by the City of Ottawa.

Gray says the affected residents are stable and have been isolated from other residents. The employee is self-isolating at home.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to identify next steps for testing any residents or staff in the Home. OPH is following up with family and friends who may have been in close contact with the individuals," Gray said.

This is a breaking news story; check back later for updates.