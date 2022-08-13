Police reveal the most stolen vehicle in Ottawa and Queensway shutdown causes gridlock: Top five stories this week
The Honda CRV is the most popular target for thieves in Ottawa so far this year and a majority of public servants don't want to return to the office.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
An Ottawa woman who went missing 42 years ago had been living outside of Canada before her death recently.
Ottawa police announced this week that Dale Nancy Wyman had been living outside of the country since her disappearance on July 16, 1980.
Wyman was 22 when she left her family's home with a suitcase and hailed a cab to the Voyageur bus station on Catherine Street. The cab driver told police that Wyman mentioned that she was not sure where she as going, perhaps Toronto or Montreal.
In May 2021, police released age-progressed sketches and a video message from her family in the hopes of finding her.
Police say recently, a third party came across the post and contacted Wyman's family to say she had been living outside the country and she has recently passed away.
Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
Motorists faced significant traffic delays on roads across the city of Ottawa this weekend, as a five-kilometre section of the Queensway closed for construction.
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 were closed over the weekend between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. Using rapid-bridge replacement technology, crews will remove the existing Booth Street Bridge and then move the new bridge into place.
"The conventional approach would take about two construction seasons and it would mean closing a lane at a time, obviously having a huge impact on traffic," said Frank Vanderlaan, Ministry of Transportation, Highway Engineering Planning and Design.
"Being able to do it over an 82-hour period has a huge benefit."
One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416
One person was killed in a head-on crash on the ramp from Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa this week.
Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle was heading southbound on the northbound ramp, which goes from the eastbound Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 416 heading to Ottawa.
The vehicle crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.
Why many Ottawa public servants oppose return-to-office plans
After more than two years of working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many public servants don't want to return to the office.
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says 60 per cent of their membership is opposed to returning to the office, while 25 per cent would support a hybrid set up of working from home and returning to the office. Just 10 per cent of respondents are in favour of a return to the office.
"It’s an antiquated notion that you have to be sitting in a workplace, in an office and doing your job there when people have been, for the last two years, capable of doing their tasks at home," said Greg Phillips, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees.
The Privy Council Office is asking federal departments to create a return to office plan for the fall.
"I believe in the next few weeks, few months, we’ll be addressing these questions and, of course, we’ll have to experiment and we’ll have to make adjustments as we go along," Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said on Monday.
"A one-sized approach doesn’t work necessarily. Look at the Coast Guard, there are different needs compared to Service Canada, that’s why we need to all work together, make sure we deliver the services to Canadians."
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2022
Hundreds of vehicles have been reported stolen in the city of Ottawa so far this year, with the Honda CRV the most popular target for thieves.
The Ottawa Police Service tells CTV News Ottawa that 493 vehicles have been reported stolen so far this year. There were 1,069 vehicle thefts in 2021 and 811 in 2000, according to the Ottawa Police Service crime statistics.
The top vehicles stolen in Ottawa in 2022, according to Ottawa Police:
- Honda CRVs – 149
- Lexus / Toyota - 145
- Jeep Cherokee / Dodge Durango - 137
- Ford pickup / Lincoln - 44
- Acura RDX - 18
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye
Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack, which was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for his novel 'The Satanic Verses.'
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Who is novelist Salman Rushdie and why has he faced death threats?
After facing years of controversy over his book, famed novelist Salman Rushie remains hospitalized after a stabbing attack left him with serious injuries. CTVNews.ca has a look at his life and why his work has prompted years of death threats.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
N.W.T. RCMP deploy controversial roadside cannabis screening devices
RCMP in the Northwest Territories have begun using roadside cannabis-screening technology that has faced criticism from defence lawyers elsewhere in Canada.
Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation
Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.
