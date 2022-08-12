One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416

One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp from the Highway 401 to Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Police say a vehicle was heading southbound on the northbound ramp 721A, which goes from the eastbound Highway 401 to Highway 416 heading to Ottawa.

The vehicle crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The ramp is closed, but ramp 721B, which is farther east, is open for people travelling to Ottawa.