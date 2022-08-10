Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday

Motorists are being warned to expect "significant traffic impacts" on roads across the city of Ottawa this weekend, with a five-kilometre section of the Queensway closed until Monday morning for construction.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge.

Using "rapid-bridge replacement" technology, crews will remove the existing Booth Street Bridge and then move the new bridge into place.

"The conventional approach would take about two construction seasons and it would mean closing a lane at a time, obviously having a huge impact on traffic," said Frank Vanderlaan, Ministry of Transportation, Highway Engineering Planning and Design.

"Being able to do it over an 82-hour period has a huge benefit."

Detours have been set up to divert vehicles off the Queensway to Carling Avenue, Catherine Street and Chamberlain/Isabella.

Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa police are warning drivers to expect delays and traffic impacts on the Queensway and roads across the city.

The Queensway is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday.

A live stream of the bridge replacement work along the Queensway is available on YouTube.

The following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway:

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound (ongoing)

Bronson westbound (ongoing)

Rochester westbound

Parkdale westbound

Maitland eastbound

Carling/Kirkwood eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

DETOURS

Here is a look at the detours for motorists travelling eastbound and westbound this weekend.

Westbound

Motorists travelling westbound will exit at the Metcalfe off-ramp

Travel westbound on Catherine Street

Turn left on Bronson Avenue and travel southbound

Turn right on Carling Avenue and travel westbound

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

The westbound detour for this weekend's Queensway closure. Motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)

Eastbound

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Drive eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Travel northbound to Chamberlain Avenue and turn right

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

The eastbound detour for this weekend's Queensway closure. Motorists will exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue and travel east on Carling Avenue. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES

The city says the following municipal road closures will be in effect:

Rochester Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Aberdeen Street from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday

Raymond Street westbound will be closed at Bronson Avenue from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday

Booth Street is closed between Daniel McCann Street and Arlington Street. It is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 25

Raymond Street is closed between Lebreton Street North and Rochester Street

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming