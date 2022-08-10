Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death

Ottawa Police issued an "age progressed" sketch of Dale Nancy Wyman, last seen in Ottawa in 1980. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service) Ottawa Police issued an "age progressed" sketch of Dale Nancy Wyman, last seen in Ottawa in 1980. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina