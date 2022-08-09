Why many Ottawa public servants oppose return-to-office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home.
Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
“It’s an antiquated notion that you have to be sitting in a workplace, in an office and doing your job there when people have been, for the last two years, capable of doing their tasks at home,” said Greg Phillips, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees.
According to the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), which represents more than 55,000 federal public servants, 60 per cent of their membership is opposed to returning to the office, 25 per cent would support a hybrid return, and just 10 per cent are in favour of a return to the office.
Now, Canada’s largest public servant union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says it is working on establishing remote work as a collective bargaining right.
“We know most of our members are still working remotely, and many want to continue having that flexibility…We’ll continue to fight to enshrine it in our collective agreements during this round of bargaining with Treasury Board and Agencies,” PSAC National President Chris Aylward said in a statement.
The latest push for bringing employees back to their workplaces came from the Privy Council Office, after a memo was sent in June asking federal departments to create a return to office plan for the fall.
“There’s a lot of concerns; we have a lot of questions and there’s been almost no consultations with how these things are going to be implemented,” Phillips said.
Adding to the confusion is that there appears to be no set standard for a return to the office. Unions report that members are being told they will need to return for differing periods of time depending on the agency, department, even the manager they work under.
“From a union perspective, it would be great if we could come in at the top level, have those issues addressed and speak on behalf of our membership,” Jennifer Carr, the president of PIPSC, said.
Since May, the federal Treasury Board has said hybrid work is here to stay, but what that looks like exactly, and when it will be implemented, is unclear.
“I believe in the next few weeks, few months, we’ll be addressing these questions and of course we’ll have to experiment and we’ll have to make adjustments as we go along,” Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said on Monday.
“A one-sized approach doesn’t work necessarily. Look at the Coast Guard, there are different needs compared to Service Canada, that’s why we need to all work together, make sure we deliver the services to Canadians,” she added.
Union leaders say some departments are looking to fill staffing shortages by offering public servants more flexibility, hoping to entice them away from jobs that require more time in-office.
“I’m afraid that some departments who will continue with the traditional methods will lose the talent and skills that they need to departments that are more flexible,” Carr said.
Still, the return of downtown workers is welcome news to some.
“It’s huge, we’re in the TBS building and we’re 85 per cent what we were before COVID. Down. It’s just horrible,” Todd Simpson, owner of the Morning Owl on Laurier Avenue, said.
Simpson says his cafe barely breaks even most months, if it does at all.
“Something consistent would really help. It’s fluctuating so badly, we can’t plan for it,” he said.
Simpson says 25 per cent of workers in his building are expected to return to the office at least two days per week, beginning in September. He hopes that will be the difference maker for businesses like his.
“You try to do whatever you can do to bring the business in to keep surviving,” he said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crash
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Billionaires are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice vanishes
Some of the world's richest men are funding a massive treasure hunt, complete with helicopters and transmitters, on the west coast of Greenland.
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it is
Ashton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Atlantic
-
Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
After losing her family doctor earlier this year, Haley Flaro took to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement.
-
'We're not asking for the world': Some turn to tents in Lower Sackville amid housing crisis
A number of people are living in tents in a small park just off Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., as they struggle to cope with inflation and find affordable housing.
Toronto
-
Crews recover two bodies from construction site trench collapse in Ajax, Ont.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men from an Ajax, Ont., construction site where a trench they were digging collapsed Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
-
Monster home built north of Toronto infuriating neighbours
A home under construction in Richmond Hill -- which is nearly twice as tall as the others on the street -- has heightened concerns among residents.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has requested an independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade Sunday after meeting with festival organizers Monday evening.
-
Man in hospital after gunfire in NDG
A man is in hospital after gunfire was heard in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crash
Sudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
The extraordinary political storm unleashed by the FBI search of Trump's Florida resort
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida resort is an extraordinary, historic development given that it targeted a former President of the United States and set off a political uproar he could use to stoke his likely 2024 White House bid.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
London
-
Dump truck hits bridge overpass on Highway 402
Middlesex OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 402 near Strathroy.
-
Missing toddler located by concerned citizen near Aylmer, Ont.
A concerned citizen helped locate a missing three-year-old child in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Suspect sought after Elgin County home invasion Monday
OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect following a home invasion robbery Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director says
Provincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
WestJet starting direct flights from Winnipeg to warmer climates
Winnipeggers will soon be able to travel non-stop to a pair of hot tourist destinations.
Kitchener
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one
A local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshop
Hockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Metrolinx cancels some GO trains due to ‘staffing illnesses’, Kitchener line impacted
Commuters should expect cancellations of some GO train services as Metrolinx warns of staffing shortages relating to COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Health officials order Banff landlord to clean up rental home with dozens of tenants
Health officials have ordered a Banff landlord to clean up dangerous living conditions found at her rental home, where beds for 42 people were found.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
Edmonton
-
Thousands of tickets still available for World Junior Championship games in Edmonton
Odd summer timing and an ongoing sexual assault scandal at Hockey Canada could be the reason thousands of tickets to the World Junior Hockey Championship are still available on the eve of the tournament, says an Edmonton professor.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Groomer not required to pay vet costs after owner claims dog was badly burned: CRT
A groomer won't be required to pay thousands of dollars in vet fees following a B.C. tribunal's decision, in spite of the owner's claim their dog was badly burned during an appointment.
-
B.C. doctor asks for $125 monthly retainer fee, re-igniting health-care debate
A family physician in Victoria is asking patients for a monthly fee of $125 to access enhanced services such as longer appointments and home visits – re-igniting debate about British Columbians' access to health-care.
-
Canadian Blood Services' donor base at 10-year low, prompting urgent call for donations
Canadian Blood Services is facing a dire situation, with its donor base and blood supply reaching the lowest level they’ve been in nearly a decade.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
WestJet resuming direct flights from Regina to three international destinations
Three direct international flights are returning to Regina’s airport this winter.
-
Regina woman charged with abduction, kidnapping following Amber Alert incident
A Regina woman is facing three charges including abduction and kidnapping after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old child on Sunday.