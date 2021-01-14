OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are offering a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest in the 2018 homicide of Egal Daud.

Daud, 30, was found shot dead inside a car on Northview Road, near Baseline and Merivale, in February 2018.

Police say they spoke with all known witnesses and followed up with all tips at the time, but are issuing a new appeal for information. Daud’s family also issued a fresh plea for information.

“Egal was a gentle soul and kind heart. The loss of our brother and son has left our family in unimaginable pain,” his family said in a statement on Thursday. “Pain that has been exacerbated by the fact that the person who did this has not been found and held accountable for this heinous crime.

“We appeal to anyone and everyone who has any information – be it minor or major – to please come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Police say they have learned that Egal was going to meet acquaintances on Feb. 5 and no one from his family heard from him after that. His body was found several days later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, or Crime Stoppers.