Ottawa Police are investigating the city's fifth homicide of 2018 and they have identified the victim as Egal Daud, 30.

Daud's body was discovered in a car in the Baseline and Merivale area around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Daud was shot and killed inside the car on Northview Road.

This is the city's 16th shooting of 2018.

The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit is asking that any witnesses give them a call at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.