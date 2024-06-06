Perley and Rideau celebrates 'Century Club' honouring those who live to be 100 years old

Veterans who were fighting during the Second World War (WWII) in other areas of Europe during D-Day were honoured this week in Ottawa.

The Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre Foundation celebrated those joining the century club in the facility. There's now 15 members and the requirement is being at least a 100-year-old.

It was a celebration at the facility, as three new members joined.

Roland Lalonde, 101, is part of the club and a WWII veteran who was involved in the liberation of the Netherlands.

Lalonde says the secret to his age is keeping things in perspective.

"You take it one day at a time, and you don’t worry about yesterday and don’t think about tomorrow," said Lalonde. "Today is the day that you live."

Lalonde stays young at heart.

"I’m 101 and it feels old, but it also feels good," he said.

The veteran is an avid painter who has created hundreds of works of art during his time at the facility. A workshop is set up in his room with an easel and paintbrushes.

"I still spend about four hours a day painting," he said.

The Century Club celebration is very meaningful for those who live at the facility -- many of them are veterans.

"My father served in a two person artillery spotter plane and he was the wireless gunner there taking care of the radio and ensuring that there weren't any enemy flying around," said Guy Talevi, whose father was honoured during the ceremony. "He was successful at that. As you can see, he's still here today."

The club continues to grow each year, it now includes 15 members after three new inductees.

"I believe about nine were veterans and three were with the Royal Canadian Air Force," said Duff Sullivan, who sits on the board of directors for the Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre Foundation. "That's also important because it's the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, and we're celebrating their 100th birthday."

The ceremony is a time of reflection and also an opportunity to honour each member’s legacy and the connections they continue to build.