

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA — Ottawa is consistently one of the most engaged voter bases in Canada, with turnout typically above the national average. That was the same for the 2019 election, but even Ottawa’s passionate voters were affected by the lower turnout across Canada.

The national turnout was about 66% in 2019, down from 68% in 2015.

Each riding in Ottawa turned out higher than the 66% average, but still came in lower compared to some significant highs in 2015.

Carleton saw the highest voter turnout this year at 77%, down from 80% in 2015.

Next was Ottawa Centre at 76%, down from 80%.

Orléans had a turnout of 76% this year, compared to 81% in 2015.

Kanata—Carleton saw a turnout of 74%, down from 79%.

73% of Nepean voters turned out this year, compared to 78% in 2015.

Ottawa West—Nepean came in with 70% turnout. In 2015 it was 75%.

In Ottawa South, 70% of voters turned out, down from 74%.

And Ottawa—Vanier had a turnout of 68%, compared to 74% in 2015.

(Note: numbers are rounded to the nearest whole)