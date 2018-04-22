

A 23-year-old Ottawa man will appear in court today after a serious single-vehicle crash on Merivale Road, a female passenger was sent to hospital in critical condition.

It happened on Merivale Road at Prince of Wales Drive around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Colt Richards is facing mulitiple charges including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm, speeding causing bodily harm. It's unclear whether the driver was injured. He was arrested on scene.

The man's 22-year-old female passenger remains in hospital. .

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.