OTTAWA -- A troubling development in an investigation where an Ottawa man fell to his death from an apartment window.

It happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building on Jasmine Crescent after Ottawa Police attended a residence and executed a search warrant. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and has taken over the investigation .

The family is devastated and understandably has so many questions of just how this could happen, sharing surveillance video with CTV News Ottawa that they say was recorded from inside the apartment where this happened.

The video allegedly showing the beginning of what ultimately would end in the death of the man family identify as 23-year-old Anthony Aust of Ottawa.

The video shows tactical officers appearing to force the door open, then yelling. Police don't move before administering a flash grenade, followed by at least eight officers entering the apartment.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the brother of Aust says, "the police felt it was necessary to send a unit and surround the building as well. If true, why did they need to barge down the door and litter the apartment with smoke grenades?"

"I question how despite them sending 12 officers, that my brother could've just submitted to his death, without any interference, is this not part point of squad. I mean if not why send so many men. The fact that they were raiding the 12th floor should be suffice enough to handle the situation better."

The Special Investigations Unit released a statement on Wednesday with the preliminary information about the investigation:

At approximately 9 a.m. on October 7, 2020, Ottawa Police Service officers attended an apartment building located at 2020 Jasmine Crescent to execute a search warrant.

Soon after the officers breached the door of an apartment unit on the 12th floor, a man fell from the window to the ground below.

Medical aid was provided to the man. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU invokes it's mandate to investigate any interaction involving police when there has been death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.