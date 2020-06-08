PEMBROKE, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been arrested and charged following the seizure of drugs and replica weapons in Pembroke.

OPP say officers executed a search warrant on Arnold's Lane in Pembroke June 5.

Police claim an unspecified quantity of drugs, including suspected methamphetamines, crystal meth, cocaine, hashish, cannabis, Morphine, Dilaudid, and Epinephrine.

Four replica guns were also seized, alongside $4000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Cody LaPierre, 31, and Christine Leclair, 40, have each been charged with offenses that include possession of a schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of more than four cannabis plants.

LaPierre faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. He remains in custody and is due in court June 10 by video.

Leclair has been released and is due in court in Pembroke August 11.