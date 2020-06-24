OTTAWA -- The local tourism industry is hoping you will vacation in your own city this summer, and take in the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Ottawa.

Ottawa Tourism has launched what it's calling the "#MyOttawa Pass", a free, mobile-exclusive book of savings for a variety of local business.

"There has never been a better time to be a tourist in your own backyard, so let’s help kickstart our local economy by getting out in support of our local businesses as they reopen, all while finding deals and exploring the city," Ottawa Tourism says on its website.

You simply sign up on Ottawa Tourism's website and you'll be sent a link to the digital passport. There are no apps to download, as the passport opens in your phone's web browser. The redemption process is hands-free using smartphone technology to ensure contact-less interactions with participating businesses.

Deals include discounts and free gifts.

Tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry in Ottawa, but the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact. Ottawa Tourism estimates a loss of more than $1.4 billion to the local economy because of COVID-19.

“Tourism was, after healthcare, the industry first hit, hardest hit, and the industry which could take the longest to recover, but initiatives like this will play an important role in that recovery," Ottawa Tourism president and CEO Michael Crockatt said in a press release.

The pass is managed by Bandwango, a leading digital visitor passport creation company, and is free to download at www.ottawatourism.ca/myottawa-pass with offers valid through July 31, 2020.