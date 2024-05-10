Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa

The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa dropped $39 a month in April, as rents declined in the capital for the second month in a row, according to a new report.

Statistics from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium was $2,159 in April, down from $2,198 in March. It's the second straight month the average rent dropped in Ottawa, after peaking at $2,222 in February.

The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $1,982 in April, down from $2,043 in March.

Rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,488 in April, while a three-bedroom apartment cost an average of $2,756 a month.

Across Canada, the average rent was $2,188 in April.

"Asking rents for all residential property types in Canada remained near a record high in April," says Rentals.ca.

Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada at $2,982 a month, followed by Toronto at $2,757 and Mississauga at $2,589 a month.

The report shows the average asking rent in Kingston, Ont. is $2,064 a month, with a one-bedroom apartment costing $1,806 a month.